Bhad Bhabie SHADES Nicki Minaj, Yet Remixes Her Song!

Bhad Bhabie is giving fans a little lesson on ‘stan culture’ after she recently remixed one of Nicki Minaj’s songs, but claims that in doing so, you still don’t have to be a fan.



What’s up guys, it’s Dani Golub back here on Clevver News, and Bhad Babie AKA Danielle Bregoli AKA “Cash Me Ouside” girl just gave Nicki Minaj the biggest compliment… while also expressing her distaste for Nicki?



Yeah, this is a thing I also didn’t think was possible to accomplish simultaneously but here we are…



Danielle has never really been one to shy away from her dislike toward Nicki, and has yet again made her opinion even more apparent.



She took to her Instagram stories yesterday to share an audio recording of herself remixing Nicki’s new song “Yikes”, released last week.



Seems like a solid compliment, right?



Wrong. Apparently after Danielle posted the video, fans were thrilled in hopes that she had finally come around to being in Nicki’s good graces.



That is, until she quickly clarified her current stance on the matter in another slide.



Danielle wrote, “Whoever thinks making a remix of a song makes you a “fan” of the person, y’all are dumb as f******. #SeekHelp”



Ok, so clearly not a fan, as everyone is entitled to their own opinions.



But this isn’t the first time Danielle has made it known that she won’t exactly be waiting in line to buy the latest Nicki Minaj album any time soon.



During an appearance on Lights Out With David Spade back in September, Danielle called Nicki “salty” while coming to Cardi B’s defense.



And a year ago, Danielle was also very open about her opinions regarding the 2018 Billboard Music Awards when she was nominated in the same category for Top Rap Female Artist as both Cardi and Nicki.



She aired out all her dirty laundry to TMZ, saying QUOTE, “Obviously Cardi’s gonna win, but she really deserves it. Cardi is way better than Nicki. I don’t care what anyone says. Cardi actually says stuff. Nicki just has attitude. So what? Wow, big deal.”



And despite the negative comments, Nicki has been pretty good about not reacting to Danielle’s comments, but her fanbase DID come for Bhad Bhabie when one comment hit a little too close to home.



In August, Danielle took to Instagram Live to express just how frustrated she was with the music industry, and that the public has no idea what goes on behind the scenes, especially when it comes to artists who don’t write their own music… and I’m sure you can just guess where this is going…



She added QUOTE, “It’s so upsetting because people put a lot of work into getting things done and then y’all hear, ‘Oh, she didn’t write the hook? Oh, well f*** her.’ What? Y’all know most of the biggest… Drake, Nicki… All them people get sh*t written for them, too. Wayne.”



Although this wasn’t specifically directed toward Nicki, if there’s any take away from all of this, you never, EVER mess with the Barbz.



Nicki’s fans immediately came for Danielle, which caused her to take to Instagram Live yet again, saying, “I forgot that Nicki’s fandom, majority of them are brainwashed and braindead and just so in love with her that they believe anything she says.”



From there, she went on to clarify that she never actually said that Nicki or that Cardi don’t write their own music, adding, “What I said was hooks are given to them and verses are given to them sometimes.”



That’s nice and everything, buuuut people don’t forget, and by ‘people,’ I mean The Barbz.



Then again, I do have to point out that not everything that comes out of Bhad Bhabie’s mouth relating to Nicki Minaj has been negative.



During the same episode of Lights Out With David Spade, she actually complimented Nicki’s career and the fact that she essentially paved the way for female rappers.



The whole ‘salty’ comments quickly followed, but we’re just gonna give credit to females supporting females where credit is… kinda… due.



Anyway, there’s clearly a lot that these two need to hash out, and not everyone is going to love every artist, but maybe these two can make respectful amends and find ways to collab together in the future…



Too optimistic?



Let me know what you think about Danielle’s comments toward Nicki, and better yet, do you think Nicki will respond to Danielle’s “Yikes” remix?



