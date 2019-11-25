Talib Kweli And Phillip Agnew Talk Bernie Sanders, HBCUs, Spike Lee, & Reparations | People's Party

Published on Nov 25, 2019

On this episode of People's Party, Talib Kweli and Jasmin Leigh sit down with activist, community organizer, National Surrogate for Bernie Sanders, and co-founder of The Dream Defenders, Phillip Agnew. Over the course of the next hour and change, the trio dives deep into the importance of HBCUs to the black community, the case for electing Bernie Sanders, and the issues of reparations and identity politics. The conversation is full of big ideas tempered by plenty of laughter.



As the show progresses, Talib, Phil, and Jasmin also discuss how Occupy Wall Street informed later social movements, talk about the massive influence of Harry Belafonte, the revolutionary art of Paul Robeson, and the issues Phil took with the Spike Lee movie 'Chi-Raq.' Later, Phil speaks openly and honestly about his struggles with social media, how the Black Panthers in general (and Elaine Brown in specific) shaped his ideas of activism, and the ADOS movement, which Kweli actively opposes.



The entire interview balances big ideas with levity. (Phil's joke about Bernie's hair had the crowd roaring.)



Check out the audio podcasts here:



Apple - https://applepodcasts.com/peoplesparty



Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/72bYFZB...



Soundcloud - https://soundcloud.com/peoplesparty



Google Play - https://play.google.com/music/m/Ieugq...



Interview Timing:



1:14 -- Phil and Jasmin kick things off with a little FAMU (Florida A&M University) kinship. Kweli admits to feeling left out.



2:26 -- Phil talks about his experience at FAMU and the importance of HBCUs.



6:26 -- Kweli and Phil talk about how the ethos of Occupy Wall Street and the idea of "leaderless movements" gave birth, in part, to the Dream Defenders.



10:56 -- Talib tells the story of how he met Phil through Harry Belafonte.



15:33 -- Phil and Kweli discuss how the artists in the current era in hip-hop interpret blackness and black power differently than artists when his band, Black Star, put their first album out. Phil notes: "We are remembering the dismembered parts of ourselves."



18:24 -- Jasmin asks Phil about Chicago being used as a "political football."



24:58 -- The trio discusses 'Chi-Raq' and talks about Phil's frustrations with the movie and its representation of Chicago.



30:00 -- "There's a difference between being very principled and just being a hater." Phil opens up about wrestling with social media and his decision to leave the Dream Defenders. This begins a serious discussion of the gift and curse of social media fame.



42:12 -- Jasmin pitches Kweli her idea for 'People's After Party.'



45:50 -- Phil explains what a National Surrogate for Bernie Sanders is and explains his role in the campaign and why he chose to endorse Bernie.



55:53 -- Kweli brings up Bernie's support of HR40 and the opposition to that bill by ADOS -- a movement which has also virulently targeted him.



58:13 -- Phil discusses why he supports reparations and why a black person should vote for Bernie Sanders.



More Jasmin Leigh:



https://www.youtube.com/jasminleigh



https://www.instagram.com/realjasminl...



#TalibKweli #PeoplesParty #UPROXXVideo #UPROXX #JasminLeigh #DreamDefenders #PhillipAgnew #BernieSanders #HBCU #FAMU #MosDef #BlackStar