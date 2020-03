Published on Mar 12, 2020

Reggie Fils-Aime won't save GameStop. But he certainly will influence it.



The ex-Nintendo of America President has joined GameStop's board of directors, but he won't have direct power over business decisions. We take a closer look at what Reggie's responsibilities will be for GameStop, and how he can make a difference in the ailing retailer.



