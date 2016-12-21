Nizhny Novgorod - FWC 2018 Host City Poster Animation

Published on Dec 21, 2016

The vivid colours of red and orange represent passion, movement and expression in Russian culture. The athlete’s body in this poster is created with a traditional Russian design technique called Khokhloma. This folk-handicraft style is well known and well loved throughout Russia and abroad, and provides a sense of flowing movement and energy to the athlete. Nizhny Novgorod’s beautiful 16th century Kremlin, which sits on a hill in the city centre at the confluence of the Oka and the Volga Rivers is silhouetted in the background.