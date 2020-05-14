Prince & The Revolution: Live

Premiered 16 hours ago

In collaboration with YouTube and Google, this streaming event will run in support of the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization (powered by UN Foundation and Swiss Philanthropy Foundation). Any viewer donations will include a matching component from Google (Google.org will match $2 for every $1 up to $5 million).



Exclusive Prince inspired face coverings are now available in the Official Store. For each mask purchased, The Prince Estate will donate one to communities in need - https://lnk.to/PurpleRainStore



Welcome to the Official Prince YouTube channel - celebrating the life, creative works and enduring legacy of Prince Rogers Nelson. Prince's fearless creative vision, musical virtuosity, and wildly prolific output graced the world with one of the most universally beloved bodies of work of all time. Prince's hit songs 'Purple Rain', 'When Doves Cry', 'Kiss', 'Raspberry Beret', and 'Little Red Corvette' are just a small sample of his revolutionary blend of rock, funk, R&B and new wave pop that shattered barriers and empowered millions. In the 1980s, Prince made history by being one of the first black artists to have their videos in heavy rotation on MTV.



