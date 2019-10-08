How to do a backflip ft. Chen Yile | Olympians' Tips

Published on Oct 8, 2019

Have you ever wondered how to do a backflip? Well, then you are in luck, as Chen Yile is here to show you how it's done! Follow Chen as she continues to chase her dream of competing at the Summer Olympic Games, Tokyo 2020 - in the Olympic Channel's brand new series, All-Around!



All Around is the Olympic Channel's first original gymnastics documentary series, with new episodes released monthly until Tokyo 2020. Watch now!



Follow three of the world’s top gymnasts as they balance life as teenagers with dreams of winning gold at Tokyo 2020: https://oly.ch/AllAround_EN



