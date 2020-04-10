The Chinese Government has FOOLED you!

serpentza
664K
51,517 views
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Apr 10, 2020

Are you convinced that China has this pandemic under control, are you looking to China for guidance when dealing with this pandemic? Let me help pull the wool from your eyes...

For a deeper dive into China's Propaganda influence and soft power, watch our liveshow ADVPodcasts: https://www.youtube.com/advpodcasts

DOCUMENTARY LINKS:
Conquering Southern China:
https://vimeo.com/ondemand/conquering...

Conquering Northern China:
https://vimeo.com/ondemand/conquering...

Stay Awesome China (my new documentary): https://vimeo.com/ondemand/stayawesom...

For Motorcycle adventures around the world, and a talk-show on two wheels go to ADVChina every Monday 1pm EST
https://www.youtube.com/advchina
China Expels foreign Press to hide lies:
https://youtu.be/b6PI91n2f9o

For a realistic perspective on China and world travel from an American father and a Chinese mother with two half-Chinese daughters go to Laowhy86 every Wednesday 1pm EST
https://youtu.be/mErixa-YIJE
21 Million Cellphones Disappeared in China:
https://youtu.be/A1F_kWYdqUY

For a no-nonsense on the street look at Chinese culture and beyond from China's original YouTuber, join SerpentZA on Friday at 1pm EST
https://www.youtube.com/serpentza
It's time to call out China's BS!
https://youtu.be/msrqE87yTRs

Support Sasha and I on Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/serpentza
Join me on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/winstoninchina
Twitter: @serpentza
Instagram: serpent_za


covid 19 coronavirus pandemic coronavirus outbreak chinese communist party coronavirus update

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to