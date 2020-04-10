The Chinese Government has FOOLED you!

Loading...
Are you convinced that China has this pandemic under control, are you looking to China for guidance when dealing with this pandemic? Let me help pull the wool from your eyes...For a deeper dive into China's Propaganda influence and soft power, watch our liveshow ADVPodcasts: https://www.youtube.com/advpodcastsDOCUMENTARY LINKS:Conquering Southern China:https://vimeo.com/ondemand/conquering...Conquering Northern China:https://vimeo.com/ondemand/conquering...Stay Awesome China (my new documentary): https://vimeo.com/ondemand/stayawesom...For Motorcycle adventures around the world, and a talk-show on two wheels go to ADVChina every Monday 1pm ESThttps://www.youtube.com/advchinaChina Expels foreign Press to hide lies:https://youtu.be/b6PI91n2f9oFor a realistic perspective on China and world travel from an American father and a Chinese mother with two half-Chinese daughters go to Laowhy86 every Wednesday 1pm ESThttps://youtu.be/mErixa-YIJE21 Million Cellphones Disappeared in China:https://youtu.be/A1F_kWYdqUYFor a no-nonsense on the street look at Chinese culture and beyond from China's original YouTuber, join SerpentZA on Friday at 1pm ESThttps://www.youtube.com/serpentzaIt's time to call out China's BS!https://youtu.be/msrqE87yTRsSupport Sasha and I on Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/serpentzaJoin me on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/winstoninchinaTwitter: @serpentzaInstagram: serpent_za covid 19 coronavirus pandemic coronavirus outbreak chinese communist party coronavirus update
