Published on Jan 19, 2018

"La Bombonera" is THE iconic stadium in Buenos Aires and home of the Boca Juniors - one of the two most popular football teams in Buenos Aires.



Take a look around inside and outside the stadium with our Youth Olympic Games reporter Carolina Cabella!



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here: http://bit.ly/1dn6AV5



Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com