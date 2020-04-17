Reese Witherspoon BLASTED For Messy IG Giveaway!

Published on Apr 17, 2020

In what some thought to be a generous effort to celebrate teachers and their hard work during the pandemic, many fans are dragging Reese Witherspoon and her company Draper James for their apparently misleading giveaway, and according to some teachers, its deceitful marketing ploy.



rarely ever do we see an attempted act of kindness backfire, but Draper James just hit the nail on the head!



Look, the thought was definitely there, but in an effort to put a smile on the faces of struggling teachers in the U.S., Reese Witherspoon’s Southern-inspired clothing line Draper James, found themselves being Draper-dragged through the mud.





