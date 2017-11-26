#handsolo

Hand Solo's own built prosthetic arm

Hand Solo
Published on Nov 26, 2017

Hi everyone!

This is the presentation of my creation, a fully functional arm constructed out of LEGO's. This thing, before i rebuild-it as an arm, it was an helicopter, as shown in the video.

This prosthetic arm was created on purpose to help me do daily stuff like I show on the video, Hope you like it!

LEGO FOREVER!!! ;)

Outro song: Pegboard Nerds- Rocktronik
https://youtu.be/CzQkLV6QdYc

#handsolo #Handsolo

Jukin Media Verified (Original)
For licensing / permission to use: Contact - licensing(at)jukinmediadotcom

