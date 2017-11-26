Hand Solo's own built prosthetic arm

Published on Nov 26, 2017

Hi everyone!



This is the presentation of my creation, a fully functional arm constructed out of LEGO's. This thing, before i rebuild-it as an arm, it was an helicopter, as shown in the video.



This prosthetic arm was created on purpose to help me do daily stuff like I show on the video, Hope you like it!



LEGO FOREVER!!! ;)



