Hand Solo's own built prosthetic arm

Hi everyone!
This is the presentation of my creation, a fully functional arm constructed out of LEGO's. This thing, before i rebuild-it as an arm, it was an helicopter, as shown in the video.
This prosthetic arm was created on purpose to help me do daily stuff like I show on the video, Hope you like it!
LEGO FOREVER!!! ;)
