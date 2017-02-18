Nakivale Refugees Create Own D.I.Y. Gym and Weights | Camps to Champs

Published on Feb 18, 2017

At the Nakivale Refugee Settlement in Uganda, a D.I.Y. (do it yourself) gym with handmade weightlifting equipment is giving refugees an activity and a goal. Gus Kenworthy visited the gym and took a session with the DIY weights.

In Camps to Champs, Olympians travel to refugee camps around the world to see how sport can positively affect the lives of the displaced.

