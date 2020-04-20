#MusicMonday

Sandra Izbasa's clear Floor Routine to Pink Floyd at London 2012 | Music Monday

Olympic
Published on Apr 20, 2020

This Music Monday's video shows you the calm and clear Floor Routine by Romanian Artistic Gymnast Sandra Raluca Izbasa at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London! She has performed to Pink Floyd's "Shine on you Crazy Diamond" and claimed the Bronze Medal with her team - Enjoy watching!

Are you missing your favorite Olympic performance to music? Just let us know in the comments and we will add them to a future #MusicMonday!

