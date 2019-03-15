Looney Tunes Cartoon Classics: The Lion's Busy (Leo the Lion) (1948) (HD)

Leo the Lion on his tenth birthday, receives a book as a present, and after finding out that lions rarely live beyond ten years, a hungry Beaky Buzzard, who turns out to be the one who had sent the book to him in the first place, takes the chance to eat him for his meal.
Directed by I. Freleng
Produced by Edward Selzer (uncredited)
Story by Tedd Pierce
Starring: Mel Blanc
Music by Carl Stalling
Animation by Arthur Davis, Gerry Chiniquy, Ken Champin, Virgil Ross
Layouts by Hawley Pratt
Backgrounds by Paul Julian
Color process: Technicolor
Distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures
Release date: February 18, 1950
Running time: 7 minutes
Language: English