Looney Tunes Cartoon Classics: The Lion's Busy (Leo the Lion) (1948) (HD)

Published on Mar 15, 2019

Leo the Lion on his tenth birthday, receives a book as a present, and after finding out that lions rarely live beyond ten years, a hungry Beaky Buzzard, who turns out to be the one who had sent the book to him in the first place, takes the chance to eat him for his meal.



Directed by I. Freleng

Produced by Edward Selzer (uncredited)

Story by Tedd Pierce

Starring: Mel Blanc

Music by Carl Stalling

Animation by Arthur Davis, Gerry Chiniquy, Ken Champin, Virgil Ross

Layouts by Hawley Pratt

Backgrounds by Paul Julian

Color process: Technicolor

Distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures

Release date: February 18, 1950

Running time: 7 minutes

Language: English