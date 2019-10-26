New Zealand v Angola Highlights - FIFA U17 World Cup 2019 ™

Published on Oct 26, 2019

Angola's debut match at the FIFA U-17 World Cup™ turned into their first-ever tournament win. A 2-1 victory over New Zealand at the Estadio Bezerrao. It was a remarkable evening for the Palanquinhas,

A sixth-minute goal from Zini invigorated the African side, and they were able to overcome the All Whites' 54th-minute equaliser by forcing an own goal six minutes later.



