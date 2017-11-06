Robert David Steele - #UNRIG, Hollywood Pedophilia, Podesta Arrests And The Path To Peace

Published on Nov 6, 2017

The powers that shouldn't be do not want Americans to once again realize the true power they are able to muster, should they begin to see, as Robert David Steele puts it, that "the only real sides in this fight are the 99% and the 1%." We must begin to see that Americans are all on the same side, that all of humanity is on the same side; it is Us against Them. Black vs white, Left vs Right, Alt-right vs Antifa, even vax vs anti-vax, it is all being used to pit us against ourselves while they maintain the same agenda and the same lies that have been fed to the people from the moment they took power. We must begin to see past these false ideologies that have taken over our ability to think critically and independently of the group-think perspective.



This is the primary goal of The Collaboration, to bring together those with a genuine desire to find truth amongst the propaganda of today, and guide those willing to a place of common ground, where information can be discussed, analyzed and debated, free of mainstream media influence and manipulation.



