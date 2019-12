Published on Dec 11, 2019

The 5th Gulf Defense and Aerospace (GDA) exhibition opened on Tuesday in Kuwait's Hawalli Governorate.

More than 200 companies from 32 countries and regions showcase the latest technology in defense industries.

Military leaders have an opportunity to exchange experiences during the three-day event.

The number of the participating companies this year doubled from that of 2017.

Organized by Kuwaiti army, the bi-annual event was first held in 2011. ■