Egyptians enjoy hand-pulled noodles from Northwest China

Published on Jun 15, 2019

Egyptians enjoyed the taste of Haidong ramen during a promotion event on Friday in Cairo .

Haidong ramen, named after a city in northwest China home to millions of Chinese Muslims, is a famous dish of hand-pulled noodles.

More than 300 guests and 18 ramen companies attended the event.

During the event, 3 agreements were signed between the Chinese and Egyptian food companies.

3 ramen companies in Haidong will open ramen shops in Egypt.

Haidong ramen has become a name card for Chinese Muslims exchanging with Muslims around the world.

Haidong ramen shops are available in more than 270 cities in China and more than 10 countries in the world.

The annual turnover of the Haidong ramen industry reaches 2.74 billion U.S. dollars.