TheBest 2019 FIFA FanAward Nominee - Justo Sanchez

Justo Sanchez’s son Nicolas was tragically killed in a road traffic accident while travelling back from watching his beloved Rampla Juniors play in Uruguay’s top flight. Justo, himself a lifelong supporter of Rampla’s closest rivals Cerro, switched allegiance to support Rampla, so that his son’s passion could live on through him.



The story gained widespread coverage in Uruguay, a nation whose residents live and breathe football as if it is a religion.



Justo now attends Rampla games, with a flag – which reads: ‘Nico, forever present’ - honouring his late son. “My blood will be Cerro until the day I die,” Justo said. “But my heart will always be Rampla now.”