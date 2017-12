Published on Dec 22, 2017

Breaking is coming to the Youth Olympic Games 2018 in Buenos Aires. It's the first time ever that breaking is an Olympic event. B-Boy Aurico is taking a lesson in Tango - one of Argentina most famous popular forms of dance.



