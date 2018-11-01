KILLER COPS EXPECTING A KILLER PAYDAY IN FULLERTON-KELLY THOMAS KILLERS KASHING IN

Published on Nov 1, 2018

Former officers Wolfe and Cicinelli are suing for their jobs back and millions in backpay after they were fired over their involvement in the brutal murder of Kelly Thomas, an innocent unarmed homeless man that was beaten, bludgeoned and electrocuted by the Fullerton Police Department on July 5 2011. All of the officers were aquitted of all charges.

