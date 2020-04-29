Favorite way to make bacon or brisket! It just melts in your mouth!

Published on Apr 29, 2020

Having once tried this recipe, for me, he became a favorite. It is not so easy to cook brisket or lard with a large percentage of meat so that it remains soft. According to this recipe, the brisket simply melts in the mouth. The recipe takes a minimum of active cooking time, although you will certainly have to wait. The main thing! The result is worth the time spent waiting.

To prepare the brisket, I used the following products:
brisket - 1 kg.
salt - 3 tbsp
paprika - 1 tsp
ground garlic - 1 tsp
coriander - 1 tsp
a mixture of herbs - 1 tsp
black pepper - 1 g
allspice - 1 g
chili pepper - 1 g
ginger - 1 g
garlic - 4 tooth.
parsley

