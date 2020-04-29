Favorite way to make bacon or brisket! It just melts in your mouth!

Published on Apr 29, 2020

Having once tried this recipe, for me, he became a favorite. It is not so easy to cook brisket or lard with a large percentage of meat so that it remains soft. According to this recipe, the brisket simply melts in the mouth. The recipe takes a minimum of active cooking time, although you will certainly have to wait. The main thing! The result is worth the time spent waiting.



To prepare the brisket, I used the following products:

brisket - 1 kg.

salt - 3 tbsp

paprika - 1 tsp

ground garlic - 1 tsp

coriander - 1 tsp

a mixture of herbs - 1 tsp

black pepper - 1 g

allspice - 1 g

chili pepper - 1 g

ginger - 1 g

garlic - 4 tooth.

parsley



# lard # brisket # simple recipe