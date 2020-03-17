#jonasbrothers #jonasbrotherscancel #lasvegas

Jonas Brothers CANCEL Las Vegas Residency!!!

Published on Mar 17, 2020

Well, you know what they say, “All good things must come to an end.” But apparently, the Jonas Brothers Las Vegas residency has come to an end before it even got a chance.If you’re a JoBros fan, by now you have heard the news that their upcoming Las Vegas residency has officially been cancelled.That’s right, no postponing for these three brothers. They will no longer be hitting the road.On Friday, they took to their Instagrams to reveal the news that their one-month residency would never see the light due to the current state of the Coronavirus.

