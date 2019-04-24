Black Before Columbus Came: The African Discovery of America | Odd Salon DISCOVERY 5/7

Published on Apr 24, 2019

From rhinoplasty to cataract replacement, the Hindu vedic text Sushruta Samhita documents the discovery of advanced surgical techniques centuries before they found their way into the operating theaters of western Europe.



Dan Von Hoyel ~ Black Before Columbus Came: The African Discovery of America



Odd Salon DISCOVERY: Six stories of rigorous inquiry and accidental revelations, seeking the unfamiliar and encountering the unknown, and uncovering the uncharted.



Recorded Tuesday, April 9th 2019 at Public Works, San Francisco, CA



Curated by Seth Rosenblatt

Edit, Camera, Post production: John Adams

Sound: Steen

