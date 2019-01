Published on Jan 19, 2019

Ettie, the mascot of the FIFA Women's World Cup France 2019, is traveling to all the Host Cities to show her skills.



More Women's World Cup Videos:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...



You can also follow the build-up at:

www.fifa.com/womensworldcup/

www.Twitter.com/FIFAWWC

www.Facebook.com/FIFAWomensWorldCup