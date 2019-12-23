Clevver Ships Liam Hemsworth With These Celebrities!

Published on Dec 23, 2019

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews



It’s the end of another year, and everyone is reflecting on the best moments of 2019. But although the year’s not quite over just yet, today marks a milestone of its own. And though it’s a sad one, we want to look back and remember the joyous times. Because there were certainly a lot of them.What’s up guys, it’s Sussan Mourad here with Clevver News and although they’re sadly not together any more, Miley and Liam still had some great moments together.And on the 1 year anniversary of their wedding, Miley and Liam deserve to be celebrated, just like we would do for any other couple. BUT we also have to look toward the future and get excited about what the future holds for both Miley and Liam’s future love lives.As we all know, Miley is pretty happy with Cody Simpson right now. And she has been for a while. Of course, Liam is rumored to be dating too.He’s supposedly been spending a lot of time with Gabriella Brooks. She’s the 23 year old Australian model who was spotted meeting Liam’s mother in a paparazzi shot taken a few days ago.Although it seems like that’s a serious deal, they’ve only been rumored to be dating for a couple of weeks now.But there’s nothing official yet. And until he posts about a girl on his Instagram, he’s essentially still single! So we figured we would play the role of Liam’s fairy god mother and cupid by looking into the future and suggesting some lovely ladies that we think could make great suitors for him in the new year. You know, other celebs that also happen to be single, kind of like introducing your friend to a friend, although we know we don’t know any of our faves personally.Like Selena Gomez, perhaps. We know she’s single and ready to mingle right now. And her and Miley both shared some screen time on Disney.Sure, personality wise she’s different to Miley, but that doesn’t mean her and Liam won't suit.Selena just turned 27, and Liam is two years older than her at 29. Selena recently opened to Capital FM about what she looks for in a guy when asked the question by fellow Star Jason Derulo. In listing her ideal guy, she also said "I love funny, don't like arrogant. I don't like, um, show off-y. I love playful and adventurous but down to earth and cool."Well we’d definitely say that Liam fits into that category, just saying.But if its not Selena, Nina Dobrev could also be a potential suitor. She reportedly recently broke up with her boyfriend Grant Mellon. There were actually rumors that Liam dated Nina back in 2014 for a very brief amount of time. He awarded her with the People’s Choice Award for favorite TV drama actress in 2012 for her role in “The Vampire Diaries”And a few years later in 2014, the two were reportedly spotted kissing right around Valentine’s day, but nothing ever came of it.At the time, they were both getting out of long-term relationships and weren’t quite ready to jump back into the dating game.Nina was dating actor Grant Mellon for about 10 months throughout the year and they just decided to end things last month.Nina has also dated Glenn Powell and Derek Hough in the past. And while the timing wasn’t right for them in the past, maybe things could spark up in 2020? But if not, then maybe Gigi Hadid.

They’d look great together. Though things with her could possibly get a liiiiittle messy, since she also dated Cody Simpson in the past.The two famously went to Coachella together and stunted everyone in their fashionable ensembles. They dated for about 2 years from 2013 to 2015. After their breakup in April of that year, Cody told DuJour magazine “It was an amicable, mutual decision, and we still talk every now and then, but the highly publicized thing made me uncomfortable,”Well, I guess he’s over that uncomfortableness now! Okay, maybe Liam and Gigi shouldn’t date afterall. That really seems like a recipe for disaster. What do you guys think? Obviously this story is just a bit of fun and we just want Liam to be happy with whoever he decides to date. But who do you think would make a good match with Liam m in the new year? Let me know your thoughts in the comments below! And then if you’re not subscribed already, make sure you click that button below. You’ll get all the stories that you’re looking for over!



For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad