Building a bridge - an old friend returns to China

Published on Dec 31, 2019

Juan Antonio Samaranch has been one of the most recognizable foreign names to the Chinese over the past four decades. From former IOC President Samaranch, to Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Coordination Committee Chairman Samaranch Jr., and now to Samaranch III, the name has passed down three generations of the Samaranch family, and exemplifies the enduring friendship between this family and China. Each generation of the Samaranch family has witnessed China's extraordinary sporting journey - from its return to the Olympic family in 1979 to its establishment as one of the world's sporting superpowers. They have also witnessed the contribution of China's wisdom and action to the wider Olympic Movement.