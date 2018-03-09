Thrilling competitions & close decisions! | Highlights Day 10 | Winter Olympics 2018 | PyeongChang

Published on Mar 9, 2018

Day 10 of the Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang brought some really thrilling competitions and surprising results. Norway's Havard Lorentzen claimed gold in 500m Short Track Speed Skating, being just one hundredth faster than Cha Min Kyu from Korea.



But the 2-man Bobsleigh brought the closest finish ever with 2 gold medals for Germany and Canada who finished with the same time, no silver medal and Bronze for Latvia.



At the Team Ski Jumping Norway outnumbered Poland and Germany and in the Women's Ice Hockey will Canada meet the USA again in the final.



