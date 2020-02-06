How To Make A Bench Vise - DIY Metal Bench Vice

Watch Queue
How To Make A Bench Vise - DIY Metal Bench Vise
Friends, Welcome to Meanwhile in the Garage,
As you know, everything I do in my videos I use in my garage.
The bench vice must be large, high-quality and comfortable.
I had an idea for a long time to make large-sized bench vise, when I had to work with large details, it was necessary to use two vices, which is very inconvenient.
So I decided to make my own bench vise with a large girth, so that it would be possible to work with large and not only things.
I am very pleased when one of my long-standing ideas becomes a reality.
Next, I plan to make a mobile table on which I will attach these bench vice, so it will be very convenient for me to fix large and heavy things in order to make welding or grind something.
In any case, I do not think that this vice will remain without work.
By the way, in my last videos I often used the word homemade, I said this because the garage is in my house and I do things as if at home, but it turns out that many people did not like the fact that I had a Lathe and a milling machine.
Once I myself really wanted to have the right materials and tools at hand, I also came to this not in one day.
Enjoy watching friends.
I read almost all the comments and try to answer all your questions.
Greetings from the Garage
