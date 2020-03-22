An Expert’s Perspective on the Pandemic | Ep. 19

Verdict with Ted Cruz
Michael is caught in the jaws of LA’s lockdown but joins Senator Cruz and a special guest online. Senator Barrasso joins the show to offer a physician’s insights on the pandemic panic and what we can expect from Congress in the coming days.

Verdict is co-hosted by Senator Ted Cruz and Michael Knowles. To hear more of Michael, check out The Michael Knowles Show on Youtube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you stream your favorite podcasts.

