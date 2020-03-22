An Expert’s Perspective on the Pandemic | Ep. 19

Published on Mar 22, 2020

Michael is caught in the jaws of LA’s lockdown but joins Senator Cruz and a special guest online. Senator Barrasso joins the show to offer a physician’s insights on the pandemic panic and what we can expect from Congress in the coming days.



