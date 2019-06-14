Australia stun Brazil in epic comeback | Women’s World Cup Daily

Australia stunned Brazil in a turnaround of epic proportions leaving Group C wide open. Meanwhile, China PR edged past South Africa, leaving Banyana Banyana on the brink on yet another incredible day of action at the FIFA Women's World Cup.
Tatiyana and Nabil will be here every day, bringing you the ultimate World Cup experience. All the goals, all the action and all the excitement! #WWCDAILY #DareToShine #FIFAWWC
Find out where to watch France 2019 live: fifa.tv/watch2019
More FIFA Women’s World Cup highlights: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Women’s World Cup Daily: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
MUSIC:
ANW2487_86_Go Downtown 2
ANW2099_14_Momentum- 7
ANW2067_08_Drumfunk-Samba
ANW2099_01_Momentum
ANW1842_01_Massif-Centrale
ANW1749_61_Just-Give-Me-A-Chance-4
ANW3152_20_Mi-Salvaje-Diosa-2
ANW2529_42_Time-To-Win-3
ANW1749_38_Dont-Walk-Away-4
ANW1528_03_Electrify
ANW2543_04_Birthday-Puppy
ANW3149_24_Fight-For-The-Future-3
ANW1902_07_Incendie-2