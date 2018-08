Published on Aug 19, 2018

On March 11, 2011, a tsunami hit Japan, killing thousands and poisoning the coastal waters. That hasn't stop the passion of local surfers.



What the five newest sports to join the Olympic program say about the vibrant 2020 host nation:



