Ariana Grande Sued For 'Stealing' 7 Rings!

Published on Jan 17, 2020

Ariana Grande has been hit with a lawsuit! The 26 year old singer has been accused of blatantly ripping off another song for her hit, “7 Rings.”



Well, an artist named Josh Stone, who goes by the name Dot, claims that Ariana stole the hook for his song "You Need It, I Got It." He released the song in November of 2017.



Well, an artist named Josh Stone, who goes by the name Dot, claims that Ariana stole the hook for his song “You Need It, I Got It.” He released the song in November of 2017.



Now, he’s claiming their songs are identical. We’re sure you’re familiar with the part of Ariana’s song that goes, “I want it, I got it. I want it, I got it.” Dot’s song is PRETTY similar with the lyrics, “You need it, I got it. You want it, I got it.” And we gotta say… they’re pretty identical.



Adding insult to injury, Josh Stone claims that he met with executives and producers at Universal Music Group, which coincidentally is the same company that released “7 Rings.” Stone said he specifically had a meeting with Tommy Brown about his song, “You Need It, I Got It.” Allegedly, Brown liked the song when it was pitched to him.



If that name sounds familiar to you, it’s because Tommy Brown worked on all five of Ariana’s albums… And this is a problem. Stone is claiming Brown flat out stole the riff and repackaged it for “7 Rings.”



According to the lawsuit, “Literally, every single one of the 39 respective notes of ‘7 Rings’ is identical with the 39 notes of ‘I Got It’ from a metrical placement perspective. Said another way, the rhythm and placement of the notes and lyrics are identical.”



Now, “You Need It, I Got It.” has generated only around 24 thousand hits on Youtube, a FAR cry from the Ariana’s “7 Rings,” which has more than half a billion hits on the video sharing site -- 674 million to be more precise. And reportedly, she’s made around 10 million in profit from the mega hit.



The song has also been nominated for multiple Grammy Awards including Record Of The Year and Best Pop Solo Performance -- two of the biggest awards of the night. “7 Rings also broke steaming records on Spotify for most listens in 24 hours.



So yeah… Stone wants a piece of that pie.



A pie that’s being shared by another artist who’s laid claim to “7 Rings,” although this one was perfectly legal.



You probably didn’t recognize the similarities in “You Need It, I Got It” and “7 Rings,” but we’re sure you noticed that Ariana sampled “My Favorite Things,” from the classic, “The Sound of Music.”



The classic song was written by musical legends Rogers and Hammerstien in 1959 and their entire catalog is owned by a music company called Concord. Ariana and her team agreed to fork over 90% of the profits in order to sample the song. That’s 9 million dollars!



We know “7 Rings” is super popular -- we already told you about the hits -- but what did Julie Andrews think of it? She is arguably the most famous person to ever sing “My Favorite Things.” Well…



So it looks like everyone LOVED the classic tune in Ariana’s song -- just not the hook.

But hey, the singer is pretty used to lawsuits. She’s even filed one of her own!



Back in September, Ari sued Forever 21 for using models that looked awfully similar to her look in, you guessed it, “7 Rings!”



The lawsuit claimed Ariana did NOT give the fashion brand consent to use her likeness. In fact, when Forever 21 reached out months prior to the controversy for an endorsement deal, she said no. Apparently, they weren’t willing to pay her fee, which reaches 6 figures per Instagram post.



Must be nice, right?!



But will the lawsuit force her to sing a different hit?? We’ll have to wait and see!



What do you think though? Will she sing “7 Rings?” and do you think she STOLE the hook to the song from Josh Stone?

Let us know in the comment section below.







