Millie Bobby Brown Talks Being BULLIED & Sexualized On 16th Birthday!

Published on Feb 20, 2020

This week, Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown turned 16 years old! But it wasn’t all cake and gifts for the birthday girl, the actress used her special day to chat about online harassment she’s faced since becoming a Hollywood star.



What’s up guys, I’m Sussan Mourad here on Clevver News and any normal teenager might want cupcakes and balloons for their birthday. Heck, that’s what I want too! But not Millie. The 16 year old who’s wiser beyond her years took time out of her big day to try and make the world a better place for the next generation of teenagers.



In a heartfelt post on instagram, Millie shared a home video montage of what life has been like for her since the breakout success of Stranger Things on Netflix. The video ran though headlines criticizing everything from her style to her social media habits and even a viral homophobic meme she had not part in creating. The slideshow was set to Justin Bieber’s new single, “Changes.”



She captioned it: “16 has felt like a long time coming. i feel like change needs to happen for not only this generation but the next. our world needs kindness and support in order for us children to grow and succeed.”



Millie went on to say the past few years in the spotlight haven’t been easy for her.



“… i get frustrated from the inaccuracy, inappropriate comments, sexualization, and unnecessary insults that ultimately have resulted in pain and insecurity for me.”



But the 16 year old said she’s not going to let any of this hate get her down. She’s dedicated to making changes in our society for not only her own well being, but others who are bullied online.



She continued to say quote “but not ever will i be defeated. ill continue doing what i love and spreading the message in order to make change. let's focus on what needs changing and I hope this video informs you on the things that go on behind the scenes of the headlines and flashing lights. dont worry I'll always find a way to smile.”



The video and message struck a chord with not only her 32 million followers, but other celebs chimed in to praise Millie. And wish her a happy birthday of course.









Bella Hadid commented: “I love you Millie, happy birthday baby girl”



And Yara Shahidi wrote: “Sending all the love to you and join you as a change maker and giver of kindness.”



Millie has definitely been focusing on stopping cyber bullying all while enduring it herself the last few years. Back in 2018, the actor became the youngest ever goodwill ambassador for Unicef, advocating for children’s rights.



She’s continued that work ever since, and has used her personal experience to help bring change. Recently she shared another speech she gave with Unicef on Safe Internet Day. On instagram she wrote:



“If you’re being bullied online right now, it can feel as if you’re being attacked everywhere and there is no escape. I know from my own experience how devastating this feels. It can be hard to talk about it. Fear, embarrassment and shame can stop you from reaching out.”



Millie has also melded this message in with her work. She recently branched out into the beauty world by launching her own clean skincare and makeup line called ‘Florence by Mills’. And for her birthday, they released the 16 wishes collection.



It’s clear Millie is dedicated to this cause. But, thankfully, she’s also just a regular teenager too.



In addition to the heartfelt, meaningful video she shared on instagram, the actress also shared snapshots from her Sweet 16 birthday party where she and her friends looked like they were having an absolute BLAST.



And obviously, Millie’s still acting. In fact… fans were pleasantly surprised with the first trailer for Stranger Things 4. And we mean REALLY surprised. Look who’s back! And no… this isn’t a spoiler. For some reason, Netflix wanted to answer their big season 3 cliffhanger in the trailer?? From Russia, with love….



Alright, who can’t wait?? Netflix hasn’t yet revealed the release date for the 4th installment, but super fans are guessing sometime in April -- but we’ll let you know.



So between turning 16, launching a beauty line, starring in one of the most popular shows on television AND being an ambassador for children’s rights, Millie Bobby Brown certainly knows how to keep busy! God Bless her!



Did you love Millie’s message to try and change the way we treat others? DO you especially love the voice she is giving for young people online dealing with bullying?

Let us know in the comment section below.



