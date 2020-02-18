James Charles DATING YouTuber Tfue?!?

Published on Feb 18, 2020

In a plot twist nobody saw coming, James Charles asked for a Valentine's Day date on Twitter and managed to actually land a date with a fellow YouTuber.



What’s up guys, it’s Sussan Mourad here with Clevver News and we all know that James Charles has had his fair share of public drama, but it looks like romance could be in the air for him this year.



After a brief public Twitter exchange, James landed what seemed like a semi-blind date with YouTuber and gamer Tfue.



And in case that name sounds familiar to you, Tfue also has 11.5 million YouTube subscribers of his own and 5.6 million followers on Instagram.



He also recently broke up with his ex-girlfriend, Corinna Kopf, who is also a member of David Dobrik’s Vlog Squad.



Corinna and Tfue dated for around 6 months but then they had a very-public argument during a live-stream on Twitch where Corinna "jokingly" asked to "take a break" from their relationship because he never flew out to see her while the whole world was listening in.



But you also may have heard of Tfue because he’s had a controversial past on Twitch, but we’re not going to dive too far into that here today. Feel free to look him up if you’re interested.



Today, we’re here to talk about what went down between him and James Charles.



Anyway, it all started with James posting this tweet that said quote, “Ok so who’s gonna take one for the team and be my valentine”





Obviously this got tons of responses from fans, but one reply caught James’ eye.



Tfue replied to James and said “me” with the waving emoji.



And James responded with quote, “down where’s our date tonight?”



And Tfue said quote, “Anywhere but LA”





Tfue hasn’t commented publicly about his sexuality, so we don’t know if this was just a friendly exchange or if there was something more romantic going on, but regardless the exchange ended in these two actually hanging out.



A few hours after the exchange, James posted on Twitter writing quote, “just made a very impulse Valentine’s Day decision” with an airplane emoji.



And what an impulse it was! James flew to Tampa, Florida, to meet with Tfue.



And they shared pics of their time together on social media.



Tfue confirmed the hang this with a tweet and photo of them on a jetski writing quote, “it never hurts to shoot your shot”



And Tfue’s ex Corinna chimed in on the conversation writing quote, “yoo why is james charles at my ex’s house all the way in florida??”





And fans were equally curious as to what was going on between James and Tfue.



They took to Twitter to ship these two and ask what’s going on.



One person wrote quote, “If tfue can get a valentines date with james charles YOU CAN



Another wrote quote, “I actually ship Tfue & James Charles. They would be so random and iconic together.”





But another said quote, “it thought it was it a joke”





So regardless of what’s going on between them, it’s good to see it looks like they’re having a great time together.



