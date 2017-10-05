DEEP STATE SLOGAN: If you see something, DON'T say something -- Dan Dicks

Published on Oct 5, 2017

It seems like the new deep state slogan, at least as it pertains to the Las Vegas shooting is, "If you see something DON'T say something!" That's certainly the strategy the mainstream media is taking as it avoids the ever mounting evidence that "lone gunman" Stephen Paddock could not have possibly been the only shooter. As always, there's much more the the story than the "official narrative" allows for. Independent journalist Dan Dicks from PressForTruth.ca joins me to discuss the evidence that the Las Vegas massacre is a quantifiable false flag. Subscribe to Dan's excellent You Tube channel here: https://www.youtube.com/user/weavings...



