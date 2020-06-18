Mexico70 | Brazil 1970: The Style of the Greatest Team

Published on Jun 18, 2020

Coming soon from FIFA Films | When The World Watched: Brazil 1970



"The 1970 Brazil team played football how it should really be played. The team was just full of happiness." Pele, Gerson, Jairzinho, Carlos Alberto, Tostao, Rivellino and more... stars of Brazil's 1970 team reflect on their magnificent playing style.



#WorldCupAtHome | #Mexico70: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...



#WorldCupAtHome | When The World Watched: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...



#WorldCupAtHome | Full Matches: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...









Follow our #WorldCupAtHome x #Mexico70 playlist on Spotify and celebrate the songs which defined the start of the 1970s: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/3iV...



What made Mexico so ’70?: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=clFeL...



Pele | FIFA Classic Player: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2-CS1...



Hyundai Anatomy of a Goal | Carlos Alberto 1970: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2RIuz...



Get your football fill from FIFA:

FIFA World Cup on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fifaworldcup

FIFA Women’s World Cup on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fifawomensw...

FIFA World Cup on Twitter: https://twitter.com/FIFAWorldCup

FIFA Women’s World Cup on Twitter: https://twitter.com/FIFAWWC

FIFA World Cup on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fifaworldcup

FIFA Women’s World Cup on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fifawomenswo...