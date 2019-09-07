Padma Bridge Construction 航拍帕德玛大桥建设

Published on Sep 7, 2019

The Padma Bridge is a multipurpose road-rail bridge across the Padma River to be constructed in Bangladesh. It will connect Louhajong, Munshiganj to Shariatpur and Madaripur, linking the south-west of the country, to northern and eastern regions. Padma Bridge is the most challenging construction project in the history of Bangladesh. Located near

N23.462038, E90.264138

The two-level steel truss bridge will carry a four-lane highway on the upper level and a single track railway on a lower level.With 150 m span, 6150 m total length and 18.10 m width it is going to be the largest bridge in the Padma-Brahmaputra-Meghna river basins of country in terms of both span and the total length:

Constructed by China Railway Major Bridge Engineering Group Co.Ltd(MBEC).

帕德马大桥是孟加拉国最大桥梁，也是南亚第一大桥，位于孟加拉国首都达卡西南四十公里，造价三十多亿美元。帕德马河是恒河下游出海口附近的当地名字。该桥为公铁两用大桥，主要难点是淤泥极厚没有基岩，长期被认定无法建桥。需要打659根钢管斜桩，其中262根主桥斜桩直径3米，长度120米，远超以往世界纪录：

由中铁大桥局承建：

