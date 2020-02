Published on Feb 18, 2020

Hongping Li, two-time Olympian and one of the most successful NCAA coaches for more than a decade, explains what you need to pay heed to for diving into the pool with minimal splash. Especially the body position, its tightness, and your under-water technique seems to be crucial for improving your pool entry. Enjoy watching!



