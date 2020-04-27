Italy's Artistic Swimming Duet performs to "Sweet Dreams" at Rio 2016 | Music Monday

Published on Apr 27, 2020

This Music Monday we feature the fantastic appearance of Italy's Artistic Swimming duet at the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio. Linda Cerruti and Constanza Ferro have chosen the "Sweet Dreams" version by Emily Browning from the Sucker Punch soundtrack for their Free Routine. Enjoy watching their terrific performance to this special song!



Are you missing your favorite Olympic performance to music? Just let us know in the comments and we will add them to a future #MusicMonday!



