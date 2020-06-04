#MeghanMarkle #BlackLivesMatter #GeorgeFloyd

Meghan Markle Gives COMPELLING Anti-Racism Graduation Speech!

Clevver News
4.72M
560 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Jun 4, 2020

Meghan Markle just broke her silence about George Floyd’s tragic death during a virtual commencement speech for her former high school in Los Angeles.Meghan surprised Immaculate Heart High School students with a five-minute address to discuss the Black Lives Matter protests, George Floyd’s murder, and her own history as a biracial woman growing up in California.. Watch the latest Clevver News Feed: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l1miO...

Subscribe for more Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews

More from Clevver News:
Rumor Patrol: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IaJYu...
YouTuber News: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cyv6r...
Celebrity Lowdown: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GKA34...

For More Clevver Visit:
Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver
Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver
Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

· Help the family of George Floyd here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/georgefloyd
· Fight for Breonna Taylor here: https://justiceforbreonna.org/
· Help the family of Ahmaud Arbery here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/i-run-with...
· Want to help protestors? Donate to one or more community bail funds here: https://secure.actblue.com/donate/bai...
· Visit Movement for Black Lives for additional ways you can help the cause here: https://m4bl.org/
· Want to connect with leaders building grass roots campaigns? Clik here: https://www.untilfreedom.com/
Are you an ally and want to learn more? Here are some anti-racism resources: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1B...



Follow our hosts!
Emile Ennis Jr. @emileennisjr Sussan Mourad @sussan_mourad

#MeghanMarkle #BlackLivesMatter #GeorgeFloyd

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to