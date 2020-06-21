#Mexico70 | Mario Zagallo: Champion Player and Coach

Coming soon from FIFA Films | When The World Watched: Brazil 1970

History was made at Mexico 1970 with Mario Zagallo becoming the first person to win the FIFA World Cup as a player and coach. A winger at Sweden 1958 and Chile 1962, Zagallo tasted global glory on a third occasion with Brazil, this time from the sidelines at #Mexico70.

