#Sheroes

A Mother's Love, that went Global

Published on Oct 2, 2019

"In all these years, I felt invisible with Nickollas. Today people are realizing that people with disabilities exist, and sport has the ability to change their lives."

The story of Palmeiras fans Silvia and Nickollas Grecco was part of our #Sheroes series. It captured the imagination of fans around the world. So much so, that they were voted as the winners of the FIFA Fan Award, at the recent The Best FIFA Football Awards.

This is the story, of their visit to Milan. And their message to the world: "Disabled people need to be loved. Respected. Included."

