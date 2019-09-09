China Is Taking Women from Burma

Published on Sep 9, 2019

China is running out of women. After decades of population control during the One Child Policy, China now has 30 million more men than women. The solution? Abduct women from Burma. Human trafficking has become common. To find out more, Shelley Zhang had the chance to sit down with Esther Htusan, a Pulitzer Prize winning Burmese journalist at the 2019 Oslo Freedom Forum. There's more to China news than just the US China Trade War and Hong Kong protests.




