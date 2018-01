Published on Jan 2, 2018

Two-time 10,000 metres Olympic champion Haille Gebrselassie built a name as an athletics star. Now he is combining life as a businessman with paving the way for the next generation of athletes.



These legends made history, but their legacy lives on. Where are Olympic heroes now and how are they inspiring future generations?

http://bit.do/LLO-EN



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here: http://bit.ly/1dn6AV5