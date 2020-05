Published on May 21, 2020

Union Station in Washington D.C. is called "the gate of the country's capital." As the second-busiest Amtrak station in the U.S., it used to host 100,000 visitors per day. In recent months, however, the coronavirus pandemic has emptied out the transportation hub.



music credit: Prelude No. 5 by Chris Zabriskie is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...)

Source: http://chriszabriskie.com/preludes/

Artist: http://chriszabriskie.com/