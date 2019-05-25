How Chinese artisans make purple clay teapot

New China TV
410K
58 views
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on May 25, 2019

Awesome handwork: How is Chinese purple clay teapot made

When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to