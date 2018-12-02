Skip navigation
Sign in
Search
Loading...
Close
This video is unavailable.
Watch Queue
Queue
Watch Queue
Queue
Remove all
Disconnect
The next video is starting
stop
Loading...
Watch Queue
Queue
__count__/__total__
YouTube Premium
Loading...
Get YouTube without the ads.
Working...
No thanks
1 month free
Find out why
Close
Papst Franziskus - Angelusgebet 2018-12-02
Vatican News - Deutsch
Loading...
Unsubscribe from Vatican News - Deutsch?
Cancel
Unsubscribe
Working...
Subscribe
Subscribed
Unsubscribe
6.8K
Loading...
Loading...
Working...
Add to
Want to watch this again later?
Sign in to add this video to a playlist.
Sign in
Share
More
Report
Need to report the video?
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
Sign in
Add translations
38 views
2
Like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
3
0
Don't like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
1
Loading...
Loading...
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Dec 2, 2018
Vom Petersplatz: Das Angelusgebet mit Papst Franziskus
Category
News & Politics
Show more
Show less
Comments are disabled for this video.
Autoplay
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.
Up next
Papst Franziskus - Synodenaula - Abschluss der Arbeiten 27-10-2018
- Duration: 27:21.
Vatican News - Deutsch
822 views
27:21
Vatican Media Live
Vatican News - Deutsch
1 watching
Live now
Papst Franziskus - Petersdom - Heilige Messe Welttag der Armen 2018-11-18
- Duration: 1:28:44.
Vatican News - Deutsch
829 views
1:28:44
Papst Franziskus - Heilige Messe anlässlich des Endes der Bischofssynode 2018-10-28
- Duration: 1:45:27.
Vatican News - Deutsch
965 views
1:45:27
Papst Franziskus - Angelusgebet 2018-11-18
- Duration: 17:02.
Vatican News - Deutsch
521 views
17:02
Ein taubes Kind aus Argentinien überrascht bei der Generalaudienz
- Duration: 1:24.
Vatican News - Deutsch
2,893 views
New
1:24
Interview mit Mario Botta, Ratzinger-Preisträger 2018
- Duration: 1:40.
Vatican News - Deutsch
355 views
1:40
Presse-Briefing zur Synode 2018-10-27
- Duration: 24:54.
Vatican News - Deutsch
164 views
24:54
Papst Franziskus in Santa Marta: Ans Ende denken
- Duration: 1:26.
Vatican News - Deutsch
595 views
New
1:26
November 2018: Im Dienst des Friedens
- Duration: 1:00.
Vatican News - Deutsch
324 views
1:00
Audienz für Pilgergruppe aus Apulien
- Duration: 1:07.
Vatican News - Deutsch
158 views
New
1:07
Language:
English
Location:
United States
Restricted Mode:
Off
History
Help
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
About
Press
Copyright
Creators
Advertise
Developers
+YouTube
Terms
Privacy
Policy & Safety
Send feedback
Test new features
Loading...
Working...
Sign in
to add this to Watch Later
Add to
Loading playlists...