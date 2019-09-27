Top 5 Athletes who Train in their Backyard! | Top Moments

Olympians have access to the most advanced and cutting edge technology, sports science, and training regiments, but some prefer to keep things simple! In this episode of Top Moments, we look at the all-time top Olympians who train for the Olympic Games in their own backyard! Featuring:

5 - Eric Moussambani (GEQ) - Swimming
4 - Lulza Gega (ALB) - 3,000m Steeplechase
3 - Leticia Bufoni (BRA) - Skateboarding
2 - Julius Yego (KEN) - Javelin Throw
1 - Renaud Lavillenie (FRA) - Pole Vault


