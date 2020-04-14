Kicking and Screaming: WSJ’s Kim Strassel on the Media vs. Trump

Published on Apr 14, 2020

Recorded on April 9, 2020.



As a columnist for the Wall Street Journal and a commentator for Fox News, Kim Strassel is a card-carrying member of the mainstream media. But Strassel is appalled by the media’s treatment of Donald Trump, and not just from journalists from the left. She describes the “resistance” in detail in her recent book, Resistance (at All Costs): How Trump Haters Are Breaking America. She and Peter Robinson discuss the Trump administration's handling of the COVID-19 crisis and the way the media has covered it and disseminated the information to the public. They also discuss the upcoming presidential election (yes, we are still having one) and the politics of the $2 trillion stimulus bill, with more spending on the way, and the realities of restarting the economy in a post- or partial-post-COVID-19 world. Finally, they discuss the pluses and minuses of Donald Trump’s temperament, and the possibility of something good coming from this current crisis.



For further information:

https://www.hoover.org/publications/u...



Interested in exclusive Uncommon Knowledge content? Check out Uncommon Knowledge on social media!



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/UncKnowledge/

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/UncKnowledge/

Instagram: https://instagram.com/uncommon_knowle...