Two panda cubs born in Belgian zoo

Published on Aug 12, 2019

Pairi Daiza, a zoo in Brugelette in west Belgium's Hainaut province, announced on Friday the birth of two panda cubs.

The birth of one male cub, 160 grams, and one female cub, 150 grams, comes as no great surprise since mother Hao Hao had been successfully inseminated last April by male companion Xing Hui.

However, reproduction cycle for female pandas is long and, often, highly unpredictable.

This is the 2nd and 3rd birth of giant panda at Pairi Daiza after the birth of Tian Bao, a male, on June 2, 2016, a historic first for Belgium.

It also presents new hope for the preservation of this species classified as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation Nature.